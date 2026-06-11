DRIVE IN MOVIE AT ICE ARENA
ARE YA READY KIDS??
BIKINI BOTTOM IS COMING TO SOUTH CHARLESTON AND YOU’RE INVITED!
Pack the car, grab the snacks, and round up the whole crew — 97.5 WQBE is bringing the ULTIMATE family night under the stars!
SpongeBob, Patrick, and all your Bikini Bottom favorites are hitting the BIG screen at the City of South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena on June 19th for a FREE Drive-In Movie experience featuring The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants!
This is the night where:
The kids lose their MINDS
The parents get a serious nostalgia hit
And everybody leaves with a smile
Whether you’re 5 or 55, this is the kind of memory you’ll be talking about all summer long. Pull up, tune in, and let WQBE set the vibe while SpongeBob does what he does best — make EVERYONE happy.
June 19th
City of South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena