Domino’s Pizza Is Now Driving Around The Country Fixing Potholes

So it’s come to this: Government on every level in this country is SO ineffective that FAST FOOD CHAINS are our best hope for infrastructure improvements.

Domino’s Pizza just announced a new plan to drive around the country and fix POTHOLES.

They’re framing it as a way to, quote, “save pizza” by giving a smoother ride to delivery drivers and people driving home with carryout . . . but really, it’s just a smart marketing campaign that’s promoting their pizza while simultaneously doing some real good.

They’ve already started fixing potholes in Bartonville, Texas . . . Milford, Delaware . . . Athens, Georgia . . . and Burbank, California.

And they’re taking nominations on their website for other towns to help at PavingForPizza.com .

But not every town will get the Domino’s paving crew, though . . . in some cases, they’ll just be sending the city some money.

