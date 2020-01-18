“DOLITTLE” Hits The Weekend Box Office!

Robert Downey Jr. is Doctor Dolittle, a widowed veterinarian who learned to speak with animals after withdrawing from human society. But when Queen Victoria falls ill, he agrees to go on a quest with his animal friends to find a cure to save her.

Emma Thompson is his parrot Polynesia, and “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland is his faithful dog Jip. Standing in their way are a rival doctor played by Michael Sheen and a pirate king played by Antonio Banderas.

The other animal voices include Rami Malek as the cowardly gorilla Chee-Chee, John Cena as a polar bear, Kumail Nanjiani as an ostrich who Dolittle rides, Selena Gomez as a giraffe, and Ralph “Voldemort” Fiennes as a tiger trying to eat him.

(Complete Sheet)