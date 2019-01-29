Disney On Ice: Worlds of Enchantment is playing Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center February 21-24, 2019. See Lightning McQueen, Mater and the Disney•Pixar’s Cars race across the ice! Dive into undersea fun with Ariel in The Little Mermaid’s kingdom. Experience the adventures of Buzz, Woody, and the Toy Story gang as they race for home. Join sisters Anna and Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff from Disney’s Frozen as they learn true love comes from within.

From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, your family’s beloved Disney moments will come to life.

Enter to win family 4 packs of tickets. Just down load our Disney On Ice Coloring Sheet below. Have your kids color the sheet and send it in!

5 winners per age group will win Family Four Packs of Tickets

Age Groups: 1-6 & 7-11

Deadline for entries – Midnight – 2/18/19

Winners notified on Tuesday 2/19/19

This is not a coloring contest. Winners will be selected at random.

