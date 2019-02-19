DISNEY ON ICE WINNERS – 2019

Disney On Ice: Worlds of Enchantment is playing Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center February 21-24, 2019. See Lightning McQueen, Mater and the Disney•Pixar’s Cars race across the ice! Dive into undersea fun with Ariel in The Little Mermaid’s kingdom. Experience the adventures of Buzz, Woody, and the Toy Story gang as they race for home. Join sisters Anna and Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff from Disney’s Frozen as they learn true love comes from within.

From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, your family’s beloved Disney moments will come to life.

100’s have entered to win family 4 packs of tickets and here are our winners (drawn at random



1-6 year old winners

Brewer Antoine – Scott Depot – 4

Maggie Spurlock – Seth – 4

Liam McCullough – Red House – 1

Christopher Wiblen – Sumerco – 6

Quinn Lipscomb – Elkview – 2

7 – 11 year old winners

Cameron Busby – Poca – 8

Sophie Brogan – Charleston – 10

Audrey Calvert – Culloden – 8

Whitney Hale – Madison – 10

Khloe Richmond – Point Pleasant – 7