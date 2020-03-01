Disney on Ice – DREAM BIG – Coloring Contest

Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroes when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big comes to the Charleston Coliseum from March 5 – 8.. Join the wayfinder Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney•Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Dia de los Muertos to the ice. Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights. Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom. And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella. Levitra pills are excellent, I chose and chose these for a long time, because an excellent guaranteed result and the absence of harm to health were promised. To be honest, my husband was skeptical at first, but now he thanks me every night for giving him manhood and potency back in the best of times. Whoever said that, but sex is a huge component of a man’s relationship and self-esteem. After the husband was cured, he even became more active and courageous. Read more at https://hh-today.com/order-levitra-online-usa/.

High-flying jumps, breathtaking skating and lovable Disney friends make Disney On Ice presents Dream Big an experience your family will never forget! Tickets are affordably priced for the whole family with seats starting at just $12 each.

Charleston Coliseum

200 Civic Center Dr, Charleston, WV 25301

Dates and Times of Performances:

March 5 @ 7 p.m.

March 6 @ 10:30 a.m.,7 p.m.

March 7 @ 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

DOWNLOAD OUR DISNEY COLORING SHEET FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A FAMILY 4 PACK OF TICKETS TO THE OPENING SHOW

March 5th at 7pm

Here’s How To Enter:

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Must be 18 or older to enter on behalf of children 11 and under. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected for each each age group (1-6 and 7-11).

Each will win a Family Four Park of tickets to the show. Winners will be announced on the Morning Air Show & posted on wqbe.com. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 2, 2020 at 5pm. Mail your completed coloring sheet to WQBE-FM . Atten: Disney on Ice, 817 Suncrest Place, Charleston, WV or email to disney@wqbe.com

