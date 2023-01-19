DISNEY ON ICE 2023

February 9 – 12 – Charleston Coliseum

Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge in Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic. This action-packed extravaganza, produced by Feld Entertainment, Inc., features Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast with other beloved Disney characters skates into Charleston

Like to text to win a Family Pack of 4 tickets?

All you need to do is:

1. DOWNLOAD OUR PICTURE

2. COLOR IT (kids ages 1 to 10)

3. SNAP A PIX

4. TEXT TO US AT 304-344-9700

Winners selected at random from all entries

10 Winners each get 4 tickets to the 2/11/23 – 7pm performance

(right click picture and “save as”)

