Disney On Ice 2022

Your Favorite Disney Characters Return To Charleston – January 27-30th

CLICK HERE FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A FAMILY 4 PACK OF TICKETS

Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends Is

The Ultimate Journey Down Memory Lane With Mickey Mouse.

Grab your mouse ears and get ready for a worldwide party as Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends skates into Charleston

January 27 – 30, 2021 at the Charleston Coliseum.

Produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., this production will inspire families to make memories they will treasure forever.

Dates and Times of Performances:

Thursday, January 27 – 7:00pm

Friday, January 28 – 10:30am & 7:00pm

Saturday, January 29 – 11:00am & 3:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, January 30 – 1:00pm & 5:00pm

For ticket prices and to purchase tickets visit www.DisneyOnIce.com

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

While delivering the same magical experiences guests expect from Disney On Ice, Feld Entertainment is continuing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events. Feld Entertainment is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines. Please monitor the venue website for health and safety policies, including face covering and entry requirements, which are subject to change. Full details on Feld Entertainment Guest Wellness Enhancements can be found here.