Disney+ Is A Massive Success

Disney+ experienced some glitches just after its release on Tuesday, but apparently that hasn’t hurt the bottom line. Yesterday, Disney said that over 10 million people signed up on Day One. Analysts previously projected that Disney+ would get 8 million subscribers by the end of 2019 . . . even after considering Verizon’s free one-year giveaway to their unlimited wireless customers. Of course, Disney+ offered a seven-day free trial, so those 10 million customers aren’t necessarily PAYING customers . . . yet. Also, Disney didn’t REALLY attract all of those users on Day One. They were offering pre-orders for several weeks, and they began signing up users at Disney’s D23 Expo fan convention back in August. Disney has projected that Disney+ will have 60 million to 90 million subscribers worldwide by 2024, with one-third of those in the U.S. That seems low, considering they’re already at 10 million, and it’s only available in three countries: The U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands. (Variety)