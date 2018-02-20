DISNEY ON ICE WINNERS

Discover the full story of Disney’s Frozen like never before at Disney On Ice presents Frozen! Be a part of Anna’s adventure to find her sister, Queen Elsa, whose icy powers trapped the kingdom in an eternal winter. Join Olaf, Kristoff and Sven as they encounter wintry conditions and mystical trolls in a race to bring back summer. Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, your whole family will sing along to unforgettable music and be delighted with special appearances by the Disney Princesses, Woody, Buzz, Dory and more. Experience magic at every turn and create memories to last a lifetime at Disney On Ice presents Frozen – the show worth melting for!

Here are our FROZEN TICKET WINNERS

(random drawings from all entries – not judged on coloring ability)

Age Group 1 – 6

3 year old – Gabriella Pauley of Alum Creek

5 year old – Christopher Wiblen of Sumerco

5 year old – Jameson Taylor of Poca

2 year old – Lilly Huffman of Elkview

3 year old – Kate Harrah of Charleston



Age Group 7-11

8 year old – Allison Sigman of Poca

10 year old – Jazahera Moore of Cheshire

8 year old – Conner Terry of Hurricane

8 Year old – Hayden Nichols of Charleston

8 year old – Emma Grace Jones of Kimberley And here is their artwork – Awesome job guys!

