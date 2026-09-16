DIRT ON MY BOOTS
Is that DIRT ON YOUR BOOTS? 97.5 WQBE and Andrews Boots & Workwear in S.Charleston want to see the DIRT ON YOUR BOOTS. And they could win you tickets to See Jon Pardi and a new pair of boots. Just text us a photo of your DIRTY BOOTS. 304-344-9700. Include your name. The Dirt of your Boots is really worth something…from Andrews Boot & Workwear and 97.5 WQBE.
(3 winners selected at random – each will win a pair of tickets to the 9/26/26 concert and a $200 gift certificate to Andrews – drawing Friday, 9/25/26)