Despicable Me 3 wins the Weekend Box Office!

The new WILL FERRELL / AMY POEHLER comedy “The House” did NOT hit the jackpot this weekend, opening with a mere $9 million. As expected, “Despicable Me 3” opened at #1, with $75.4 million. Here’s the Top 10 . . .

1. NEW: “Despicable Me 3”, $75.4 million.

2. NEW: “Baby Driver”, $21 million.

3. “Transformers: The Last Knight”, $17 million. Up to $102.1 million in its 2nd week.

4. “Wonder Woman”, $16.1 million. Up to $346.6 million in its 5th week.

5. “Cars 3”, $9.5 million. Up to $120.7 million in its 3rd week.

6. NEW: “The House”, $9 million.

7. “47 Meters Down”, $4.7 million. Up to $32.6 million in its 3rd week.

8. “The Beguiled”, $3.3 million. Up to $3.6 million in its 2nd week.

9. “The Mummy”, $2.8 million. Up to $74.5 million in its 4th week.

10. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”, $2.4 million. Up to $165.5 million in its 6th week.

