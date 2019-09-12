Day In The Life of Nitro Video TONIGHT!



Nitro residents and others in the Kanawha Valley are invited to the premiere showing of the new video, “A Day in the Life of Nitro,” is Thursday, September 12 at 6:30 pm in the City Council Chamber at Nitro’s Police Station, 497 First Ave, South in Nitro. The video includes photos taken all over the city from midnight on August 1st.

The premiere showing of the video will kick off the annual Boomtown Days Festival, which will continue on Friday and Saturday. Other Boomtown Days activities will include the Nitro Antique Car Club’s 58th annual antique car show, musical performances and fireworks at the Living memorial Park, 112 21st. Street at the corner of Second Ave.