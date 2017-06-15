This day in Country Music History!

June 15th 1937, Born on this day in Littlefield, Texas, was Waylon Jennings, singer, songwriter, and musician. Jennings, who once worked as a DJ, played bass with Buddy Holly, Jennings unintentionally missing flying with Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens on the flight on which they died. In 1976 he released the album Wanted! The Outlaws with Willie Nelson, Tompall Glaser and Jessi Colter, which became the first platinum country music album, and he was also a member of the country supergroup The Highwaymen with Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Johnny Cash. Jennings, who died on 13th February 13, 2002, was also the narrator for the TV show the Dukes of Hazzard.

