This day in Country Music History! #WQBENightShow

May 19th 1979, The Bellamy Brothers scored their first #1 country single with “If I Said You Have A Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me”. Songwriter David Bellamy stated that he got the title from an old Groucho Marx quote used in the American Quiz show You bet Your Life, where Marx sometimes used the quote while interviewing an attractive female contestant, then shake his cigar and raise his eyebrows to elicit a reaction.

( Credit ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com )