Happy Birthday to George Strait, born on May 18th 1952,

country music singer, actor, and producer. Strait who is referred to as the “King of Country,” is known for his unique style of western swing music, bar-room ballads, honky-tonk style. Strait holds the world record for more #1 hit singles than any other artist in the history of music on any chart or in any genre, having recorded 60 #1 hit singles.

( Credit ThisDayInCountryHistory.Com )