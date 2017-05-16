On this day in Country Music History! #WQBENightShow

May 16th 1985, Alabama were at #1 on the country album chart with 40-Hour Week, their ninth studio album which included three songs that topped the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. Two of the #1 tracks: “There’s No Way” and the title track, became milestones in Alabama’s recording career when “There’s No Way” became Alabama’s 16th consecutive #1 single. The feat allowed Alabama to tie Sonny James’ 14-year-old record for most #1 songs in as many consecutive single releases. Then, in August of this year, “40 Hour Week (For a Livin’)” topped the chart, becoming Alabama’s 17th-straight chart topper, allowing them to surpass James’ record.

( Credit ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com )