May 8th 2008 American singer, songwriter Eddy Arnold died in a nursing home in Nashville, exactly one week before his 90th birthday. So-called ‘Nashville sound’ innovator of the late 1950s, Arnold scored 147 songs on the Billboard country music charts, second only to George Jones and has sold more than 85 million records. He co-wrote with Cindy Walker the country and pop standard “You Don’t Know Me” which became a hit for Ray Charles in 1962.