On this day in Country Music History! #WQBENightShow

May 5th 1942, Born on this day in Tremont, Mississippi was Tammy Wynette. Known as the first lady of country music. Her best-known song, “Stand by Your Man”, was one of the biggest selling hit singles by a woman in the history of the country music genre. Later in her career Wynette had the 1991 hit “Justified and Ancient” with The KLF which became a #1 hit in eighteen countries. She died from cardiac arrhythmiaon aged 55 on 6th April 1998.

