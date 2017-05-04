On this day in Country Music History! #WQBENightShow

Happy birthday to Randy Travis, born on May 4th 1959,

singer and actor. Since 1985, he has recorded 20 studio albums and charted over 20 #1 hits. Considered a pivotal figure in the history ofcountry music, Travis broke through in the mid-1980s with the release of his album Storms of Life, which sold more than three million copies. The album established him as a major force in the Neotraditional country movement.

( Credit to ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sgJXbIP83A8