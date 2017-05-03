On this day in Country Music History! #WQBENightShow

May 3rd 1952, Kitty Wells recorded “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels”. Wells was disenchanted with her career prospects and was considering retirement, but agreed to the session at Owen Bradley’s studio because of the $125 union scale recording payment. “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels” was an answer song to Hank Thompson’s “The Wild Side of Life”, and its lyrical treatment of seductive, wayward women. It became the first #1 Billboard country hit for a solo female artist.

( Credit to ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com )