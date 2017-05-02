On this day in Country Music History! #WQBENightShow

May 2nd 1948, Born on this day in Seminole, Texas, was Larry Gatlin, singer, songwriter best known for teaming up with his brothers Steve and Rudy in the late 1970s, becoming one of country music’s most successful acts of the 1970s and 1980s. Gatlin scored a total of 33 Top 40 singles. Their biggest hits together include, “Broken Lady”, “All the Gold in California”, “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You).”

( Credit to ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com )