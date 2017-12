December 20th 1974, John Denver was at #1 on the US Country chart with his eighth studio album Back Home Again. The multi-platinum album contained the hit singles “Annie’s Song” and “Back Home Again”. In addition, the studio versions of “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” and “Sweet Surrender” appear on this album. On the cover, John is shown with his then-wife Ann Martell.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)