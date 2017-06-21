This day in Country Music History!

June 20th 1945, Born on this day in Springhill, Nova Scotia, was Anne Murray, the Canadian singer whose albums have sold over 54 million copies. Murray became the first Canadian female solo singer to reach #1 on the US charts, and also the first to earn a Gold record for one of her signature songs, “Snowbird”. She is also the first woman and the first Canadian to win “Album of the Year” at the Country Music Association Awards for her 1984 album A Little Good News.

( Credit to ThisDayInCountryMusic )