This Day In Country Music History

December 13th 1917, Born on this day in Lamar, Colorado, was Wesley Tuttle, country music singer. He relearned to play the guitar and ukulele after losing all but the thumb and one finger on his left hand. He contributed the yodeling to the “Silly Song” in Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and later backed Tex Ritter on guitar. He married actress Marilyn Myers in 1946 and acted with her in several Western films, in addition to recording the duet “Never” with her. Tuttle died on September 29, 2003.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)