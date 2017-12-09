This day in Country Music History

December 8th 1982, Marty Robbins, the American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist died of a heart attack. One of the most popular and successful country and Western singers of his era, Robbins released over 50 singles and 100 albums. In addition to his recordings, Robbins was an avid race car driver, competing in 35 career NASCAR races with six top 10 finishes, including the 1973 Firecracker 400. In 1967, Robbins played himself in the car racing film Hell on Wheels.

