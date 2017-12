December 6th 1941 Born on this day in Monroe City, Missouri, was Helen Cornelius, country singer-songwriter and actress, best remembered for a series of hit duets with Jim Ed Brown, many of which reached the US country singles top ten during the late 1970s and early ’80s, including the 1976 #1 hit “I Don’t Want to Have to Marry You”.

