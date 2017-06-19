This day in Country Music History!

June 19th 2013, Ottis Dewey Whitman, Jr. who became known professionally as Slim Whitman died at the age of ninety. The American country music singer and songwriter, known for his yodelling abilities sold in excess of 120 million albums. His 1955 hit single “Rose Marie” held the Guinness World Record for the longest time at #1 on the UK charts until Bryan Adams broke the record in 1991. Beatle George Harrison cited Whitman as an early influence: “The first person I ever saw playing a guitar was Slim Whitman”.

( Credit ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com )