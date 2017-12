December 1st 1964 Buck Owens recorded “I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail” and “Cryin’ Time” during recording sessions at the Capitol Recording Studios in Hollywood, California. Owens later said he got the idea for “I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail” after seeing an Esso gas station sign with the company’s slogan at the time, “Put a tiger in your tank.”

