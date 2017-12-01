This day in Country Music History

November 30th 1975, Born on this day in Fort Myers, Florida, was Mindy McCready country music singer who scored the 1996 US Country #1 hit “Guys Do It All the Time,” as well as the Top Ten hits “Ten Thousand Angels” and “A Girl’s Gotta Do (What a Girl’s Gotta Do).” McCready was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on her front porch on 17th Feb 2013. McCready’s first four studio albums yielded twelve singles on the Billboard country singles charts.

