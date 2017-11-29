This day in Country Music History

November 28th 1964, “Once a Day,” by Connie Smith, started an eight-week stay at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. To date, it is the longest-running chart topper by a solo female act and was the first debut single by a female country artist to reach #1. The song also held the record for the most weeks spent at #1 by a female country artist until it was surpassed by by Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” in December 2012.

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)