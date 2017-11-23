This day in Country Music History!

November 22nd 2012, Taylor Swift was at #1 on the US Country chart with her fourth studio album Red. At the 56th Grammy Awards, Red was nominated for Best Country Album and Album of the Year, marking Swift’s second nomination for Album of the Year at the Grammys, following her 2010 victory with Fearless. Making Swift the third woman behind Barbra Streisand and Bonnie Raitt to receive an Album of the Year nomination after already winning before. It also made her the youngest artist at 23 to be nominated twice.