November 21st 1995, Garth Brooks released his sixth studio album Fresh Horses which peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart, and #1 on the Top Country Albums chart. The album had a worldwide radio ban until it was available to buy. Only the two singles issued (“She’s Every Woman” and “The Fever”) were allowed to be played before this date, the latter of which was a new country-rock version of an old Aerosmith song).

(ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com)