This day in Country Music History!

June 16th 1939, Born on this day in Greensboro, North Carolina, was Billy “Crash” Craddock. He first gained popularity in Australia in the 1950s with a string of rockabilly hits, including the Australian #1 hit “Boom Boom Baby”. Switching to country music, he gained popularity in US in the 1970s with a string of top ten country hits, several of which were #1 hits, including “Broken Down in Tiny Pieces”, “Rub It In”, and “Ruby Baby”. Craddock is known to fans as “Mr. Country Rock” for his uptempo rock-influenced style of country music.

( Credit ThisDayInCountryMusic.Com )