November 15th 1970, Born on this day in The Woodlands, Texas, was Jack Ingram country music singer, songwriter who scored the 2005 US #1 Country hit “Wherever You Are”. Ingram has sent six other songs into the country Top 40: “Love You,” a cover version of Hinder’s “Lips of an Angel,” “Measure of a Man,” “Maybe She’ll Get Lonely,” “That’s a Man” and “Barefoot and Crazy.”

