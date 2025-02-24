DANAE HAYS 1st Time Tour

CLICK HERE FOR TICKET INFO

Alabama-bred and Nashville-based, comedian, actress, and content creator, Danae Hays represents a fresh, new female voice in the comedy, acting, and music worlds. Her cast of zany southern characters and parody country music songs have pushed her to the top of the Spotify and Apple Music charts, earning her a cumulative following of 3.6M+ followers and nearly 2 billion views. Danae’s debut Country/Comedy single “Rode Hard” peaked at No. 5 on the Country Global iTunes Charts, No. 8 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales, No. 22 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales, and No. 34 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists.