Current Rescheduled dates for 2020 Shows

97.5 WQBE your Country Concert Leader, is working hard to get you the latest information on the New dates of concerts that had been Rescheduled due to the Covid 19 Pandemic.

David Allen Coe The Farm Bar and Grill

June 20, 2020 8PM

Trace Adkins – The way I Wanna Go Tour

The Clay Center in Charleston, WV

August 5, 2020



Aaron Lewis – State I’m in Tour

The Municipal Auditorium in Charleston, WV

September, 17 2020



Darryl Worley with Guest Whey Jennings

The Farm Bar and Grill

October 2, 2020

Luke Bryan – Proud To Be Here Tour

with Special Guest Morgan Wallen & Runaway June

The Charleston Collisiom and Convention Center

October 22, 2020

Gary Allen

Mountain Health Arena in Huntington

November 5, 2020