Current Rescheduled dates for 2020 Shows
97.5 WQBE your Country Concert Leader, is working hard to get you the latest information on the New dates of concerts that had been Rescheduled due to the Covid 19 Pandemic.
David Allen Coe The Farm Bar and Grill
June 20, 2020 8PM
Trace Adkins – The way I Wanna Go Tour
The Clay Center in Charleston, WV
August 5, 2020
Aaron Lewis – State I’m in Tour
The Municipal Auditorium in Charleston, WV
September, 17 2020
Darryl Worley with Guest Whey Jennings
The Farm Bar and Grill
October 2, 2020
Luke Bryan – Proud To Be Here Tour
with Special Guest Morgan Wallen & Runaway June
The Charleston Collisiom and Convention Center
October 22, 2020
Gary Allen
Mountain Health Arena in Huntington
November 5, 2020