COVID TEST SITES

December 4, 2020

Kanawha County

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Shawnee Sports Complex, One Salango Way, Dunbar, WV (flu shots offered and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Logan County

5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority, 511 Dingess Street, Logan, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Hannan High School, 1 Wildcat Way, Ashton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV