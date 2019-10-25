COUNTRY UNPLUGGED – 2020

COUNTRY UNPLUGGED, FEATURING COUNTRY MEGA STARS JOE DIFFIE, MARK CHESNUTT, & DAVID LEE MURPHY COMING TO THE CLAY CENTER ON MARCH 8TH

COUNTDOWN TO TICKET SALES STARTS MONDAY WITH 5th ROW SEATS – 7:10am

TICKETS ON SALE NOVEMBER 1ST

Charleston, WV- Country music icons, Joe Diffie, Mark Chesnutt, & David Lee Murphy are taking the stage together for one unforgettable night of classic 90’s country hits. The trio’s Country Unplugged tour is coming to the Clay Center on March 8th at 7PM. All three will take the stage together and play their hits, tell stories, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 1st at 10AM and can be at the Clay Center box office, online at theclaycenter.org, or by phone 304-561-3570. Tickets prices $39, $49, $69, & $89 plus fees.

ABOUT JOE:

-12 #1 hits (Pickup Man, Third Rock From The Sun, Home, Bigger Than The Beatles)

-20 Top 10 hits

-Grammy & CMA Award winner

-13 albums

-Grand Ole Opry Member

ABOUT MARK:

-4 Platinum albums

-5 Gold albums

-14 #1 singles (Brother Jukebox, I’ll Think Of Something, It Sure Is Monday)

-23 Top 10 singles

ABOUT DAVID:

-Over 30 chart topping hits

-2 #1 Hits (Dust On The Bottle, Party Crowd)

-Co-written 8 #1 singles