Country singer Daryle Singletary dead at 46

Country singer Daryle Singletary died Monday at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee. He was 46.

A rep for the singer told Fox News in a statement that the cause of death “is pending.”

The country singer had played concerts as recently as this past weekend, on Friday and Saturday nights.

Singletary was best known for his hit songs “Too Much Fun,” “I Let Her Lie” and “Amen Kind of Love.” He began his career as a Southern gospel singer and considered Ricky Skaggs, George Jones and Keith Whitley as his musical influences.

He is survived by his wife, Holly, and their four children.

