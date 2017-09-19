“It” continues to make lots of money at the Box Office

“It” had another amazing weekend at the box office, taking in another $60 million. But it wasn’t a great weekend for ALL horror.

Critics were confused by . . . and downright hostile to . . . Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!”, which probably contributed to its $7.5 million opening take. That was the worst opening weekend for JENNIFER LAWRENCE, by the way.

Here’s the Top 10 . . .

1. “It”, $60 million. Up to $218.7 million in its 2nd week.

2. NEW: “American Assassin”, $14.8 million.

3. NEW: “Mother!”, $7.5 million.

4. “Home Again”, $5.3 million. Up to $17.1 million in its 2nd week.

5. “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”, $3.6 million. Up to $70.4 million in its 5th week.

6. “Annabelle: Creation”, $2.6 million. Up to $99.9 million in its 6th week.

7. “Wind River”, $2.55 million. Up to $29.1 million in its 7th week.

8. “Leap!”, $2.1 million. Up to $18.7 million in its 4th week.

9. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, $1.9 million. Up to $330.3 million in its 11th week.

10. “Dunkirk”, $1.3 million. Up to $185.1 million in its 9th week.

( Complete Sheet )