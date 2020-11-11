CMA AWARD WINNERS
Entertainer of the Year: Eric Church
Male Vocalist of the Year: Luke Combs
Female Vocalist of the Year: Maren Morris
Vocal Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay
Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
New Artist of the Year: Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year: “What You See Is What You Get”, Luke Combs
Song of the Year: “The Bones”, Maren Morris. It’s a songwriter’s award so she shares
it with Jimmy Robbins, and Laura Veltz.
Single of the Year: “The Bones”, Maren Morris
Musical Event of the Year: “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, Lee Brice and Carly Pearce
Music Video of the Year: “Bluebird”, Miranda Lambert
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
“The Bones,” Maren Morris
“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
Album of the Year
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Old Dominion, Old Dominion
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
“Bluebird,” Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
“The Bones,” Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
“Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae