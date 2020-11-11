CMA AWARD WINNERS

Entertainer of the Year: Eric Church

Male Vocalist of the Year: Luke Combs

Female Vocalist of the Year: Maren Morris

Vocal Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion

New Artist of the Year: Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year: “What You See Is What You Get”, Luke Combs

Song of the Year: “The Bones”, Maren Morris. It’s a songwriter’s award so she shares

it with Jimmy Robbins, and Laura Veltz.

Single of the Year: “The Bones”, Maren Morris

Musical Event of the Year: “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, Lee Brice and Carly Pearce

Music Video of the Year: “Bluebird”, Miranda Lambert

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“The Bones,” Maren Morris

“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett

Album of the Year

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Old Dominion, Old Dominion

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

“Bluebird,” Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

“The Bones,” Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

“Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae