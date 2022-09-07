CMA AWARDS NOMINEES
The CMA announced the nominees for the 56th annual CMA Awards.
Lainey Wilson leads the list with six nominations, including the coveted Female Vocalist and Album of the Year categories. Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton follow with five nods each. Chris a notches another nomination in the Entertainer of the Year category while Morgan Wallen finds himself in that category for the first time.
The 56th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, take place November 9th and will broadcast live from Nashville on ABC.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan and Shay
LoCash
Maddie and Tae
Album of the Year
Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Humble Quest – Maren Morris
Palomino – Miranda Lambert
Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson
Time, Tequila and Therapy – Old Dominion
Single of the Year
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis
“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
“Never Wantd to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryade
“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
(award goes to songwriters)
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce
“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
“Things A Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
New Artist of the Year
Hardy
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson
Musical Event of the Year
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)
“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Music Video of the Year
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)
“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson