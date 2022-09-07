CMA AWARDS NOMINEES

The CMA announced the nominees for the 56th annual CMA Awards.

Lainey Wilson leads the list with six nominations, including the coveted Female Vocalist and Album of the Year categories. Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton follow with five nods each. Chris a notches another nomination in the Entertainer of the Year category while Morgan Wallen finds himself in that category for the first time.

The 56th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, take place November 9th and will broadcast live from Nashville on ABC.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan and Shay

LoCash

Maddie and Tae

Album of the Year

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Humble Quest – Maren Morris

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequila and Therapy – Old Dominion

Single of the Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis

“Half of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

“Never Wantd to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryade

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

(award goes to songwriters)

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce

“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

“Things A Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

New Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

Musical Event of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Music Video of the Year

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson