CMA AWARDS: Nominations Announced

It was a great day for the ladies of country music who dominated the nominations for the upcoming CMA Awards. The Country Music Association announced the final nominees and Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson lead the way with six nods each. Zach Top scored five nominations, and Riley Green and Cody Johnson tied with four each.

The CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville November 19th on WCHS TV8

Following are this year’s nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Morgan Wallen

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Red Clay Strays

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan and Shay

Maddie and Tae

The War and Treaty

NEW ARTIST

Ella Langley

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (Goes to artist and producer)

Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?

– Am I Okay? Zach Top – Cold Beer and Country Music

– Cold Beer and Country Music Post Malone – F1-Trillion

– F1-Trillion Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem

– I’m the Problem Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

SINGLE OF THE YEAR (Goes to artist, producer and mix engineers)

Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU”

– “4x4xU” Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”

– “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”

– “Am I Okay?” Zach Top – “I Never Lie”

– “I Never Lie” Ella Langley and Riley Green – “You Look Like You Love Me”

SONG OF THE YEAR (Goes to songwriter(s))

Lainey Wilson – “4X4XU”

– “4X4XU” Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”

– “Am I Okay?” Zach Top – “I Never Lie”

– “I Never Lie” Blake Shelton – “Texas”

– “Texas” Ella Langley and Riley Green – “You Look Like You Love Me”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR (Goes to artist and director)

Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”

– “Am I Okay?” Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You”

and – “I’m Gonna Love You” Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo

– “Somewhere Over Laredo Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m In Love With You”

– “Think I’m In Love With You” Ella Langley and Riley Green – “You Look Like You Love Me”

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Riley Green and Ella Langley – “Don’t Mind If I Do”

and – “Don’t Mind If I Do” Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll – “Hard Fought Hallelujah”

and – “Hard Fought Hallelujah” Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You”

and – “I’m Gonna Love You” Post Malone and Blake Shelton – “Pour Me a Drink”

and – “Pour Me a Drink” Megan Morney and Kenny Chesney – “You Had to Be There”

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR