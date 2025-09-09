CMA AWARDS: Nominations Announced
It was a great day for the ladies of country music who dominated the nominations for the upcoming CMA Awards. The Country Music Association announced the final nominees and Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson lead the way with six nods each. Zach Top scored five nominations, and Riley Green and Cody Johnson tied with four each.
The CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville November 19th on WCHS TV8
Following are this year’s nominees:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ella Langley
- Megan Moroney
- Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Zach Top
- Morgan Wallen
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- Red Clay Strays
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks and Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan and Shay
- Maddie and Tae
- The War and Treaty
NEW ARTIST
- Ella Langley
- Shaboozey
- Zach Top
- Tucker Wetmore
- Stephen Wilson Jr.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR (Goes to artist and producer)
- Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?
- Zach Top – Cold Beer and Country Music
- Post Malone – F1-Trillion
- Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem
- Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
SINGLE OF THE YEAR (Goes to artist, producer and mix engineers)
- Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU”
- Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”
- Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”
- Zach Top – “I Never Lie”
- Ella Langley and Riley Green – “You Look Like You Love Me”
SONG OF THE YEAR (Goes to songwriter(s))
- Lainey Wilson – “4X4XU”
- Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”
- Zach Top – “I Never Lie”
- Blake Shelton – “Texas”
- Ella Langley and Riley Green – “You Look Like You Love Me”
VIDEO OF THE YEAR (Goes to artist and director)
- Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”
- Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You”
- Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo
- Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m In Love With You”
- Ella Langley and Riley Green – “You Look Like You Love Me”
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
- Riley Green and Ella Langley – “Don’t Mind If I Do”
- Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll – “Hard Fought Hallelujah”
- Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You”
- Post Malone and Blake Shelton – “Pour Me a Drink”
- Megan Morney and Kenny Chesney – “You Had to Be There”
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
- Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
- Paul Franklin – Steel guitar
- Brent Mason – Guitar
- Rob McNelley – Guitar
- Derek Wells – Guitar