“It” climbed back to the top of the box office this weekend with $17.3 million. But that might not actually hold.

Tom Cruise’s “American Made” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” are hovering around $17 million. And technically, all these numbers are ESTIMATES . . . so when the final numbers come in, one of them could overtake “It” for the top spot. Here’s the Top 10 as it currently stands . . .

1. “It”, $17.3 million. Up to $291.2 million in its 4th week.

2. NEW: “American Made”, $17.02 million.

3. “Kingsman: The Golden Circle”, $17 million. Up to $66.7 million in its 2nd week.

4. “The Lego Ninjago Movie”, $12 million. Up to $35.6 million in its 2nd week.

5. NEW: “Flatliners”, $6.7 million.

6. “Battle of the Sexes”, $3.4 million. Up to $4.1 million in its 2nd week.

7. “American Assassin”, $3.3 million. Up to $31.9 million in its 3rd week.

8. “Home Again”, $1.8 million. Up to $25.2 million in its 4th week.

9. NEW: “Til Death Do Us Part”, $1.6 million.

10. “Mother!”, $1.5 million. Up to $16.3 million in its 3rd week.

(Complete Sheet)