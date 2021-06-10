Clendenin Homecoming Festival
FRIDAY JUNE 18, 2021
Opening Ceremony
Craft/Food Vendor Set Up – 9am
Carnival
6:00 PM to 11:00 PM Old Smith’s Foodfair Lot Clendenin, WV
Welcome by Mayor Kay Summers
Starting at 4:00 PM
Spirit of Clendenin Award Presentation
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Concert Stage on Main Street
Ms. Clendenin Cardinal Presentation
4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Concert Stage on Main Street
Live Music Concert: Adam Calvert 6:00 PM Concert Stage on Main Street
SATURDAY JUNE 19, 2021
Craft/Food Vendor Sales and Demonstrations Open
9:00 AM Located on parking lot behind Crown Catering
Carnival 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM & 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM Old Smith’s Foodfair Lot
Parade Lineup
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Old Clendenin Elementary
Parade route on Maywood Avenue from Clendenin Elementary to Poca Valley Bank
Grand Parade 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Maywood Ave to Poca Valley Bank
United Methodist Church Annual Car Show 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Clendenin United Methodist Church Parking Lot
West Virginia’s 158th Birthday Recognition
4:00 PM Singing of Country Roads Concert Stage on Main Street
Live Music Concert: Bobby Rucker as ‘Elvis’ 4:30 PM Concert Stage on Main Street
Live Music Concert: Thomas Gabriel 6:00 PM Grandson of the Legendary Johnny Cash
SUNDAY JUNE 20, 2021
Church in the Street
1:00 PM Welcome and Prayer along with singing from local gospel groups
Concert Stage on Main Street
Live Gospel Music Concert: Michael Combs 2:30 PM Concert Stage on Main Street
VIP Seating (Limited to 50 seats) at the front of the stage. Chair provided. $10 each day or $25 for all 3 days. For reservations contact Midge Forwood at (304) 206-5130. Payment can be made at the CHF information tent, located on Main Street, during the festival. You can also save your armband and use it for $10 off at Elk River Get-A-Way for all your Kayak Rental needs.