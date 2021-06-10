Clendenin Homecoming Festival

WEBSITE LINK

FRIDAY JUNE 18, 2021

Opening Ceremony

Craft/Food Vendor Set Up – 9am

Carnival

6:00 PM to 11:00 PM Old Smith’s Foodfair Lot Clendenin, WV

Welcome by Mayor Kay Summers

Starting at 4:00 PM

Spirit of Clendenin Award Presentation

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Concert Stage on Main Street

Ms. Clendenin Cardinal Presentation

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Concert Stage on Main Street

Live Music Concert: Adam Calvert 6:00 PM Concert Stage on Main Street

SATURDAY JUNE 19, 2021

Craft/Food Vendor Sales and Demonstrations Open

9:00 AM Located on parking lot behind Crown Catering

Carnival 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM & 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM Old Smith’s Foodfair Lot



Parade Lineup

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Old Clendenin Elementary

Parade route on Maywood Avenue from Clendenin Elementary to Poca Valley Bank

Grand Parade 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Maywood Ave to Poca Valley Bank

United Methodist Church Annual Car Show 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Clendenin United Methodist Church Parking Lot

West Virginia’s 158th Birthday Recognition

4:00 PM Singing of Country Roads Concert Stage on Main Street

Live Music Concert: Bobby Rucker as ‘Elvis’ 4:30 PM Concert Stage on Main Street

Live Music Concert: Thomas Gabriel 6:00 PM Grandson of the Legendary Johnny Cash

SUNDAY JUNE 20, 2021

Church in the Street

1:00 PM Welcome and Prayer along with singing from local gospel groups

Concert Stage on Main Street

Live Gospel Music Concert: Michael Combs 2:30 PM Concert Stage on Main Street

VIP Seating (Limited to 50 seats) at the front of the stage. Chair provided. $10 each day or $25 for all 3 days. For reservations contact Midge Forwood at (304) 206-5130. Payment can be made at the CHF information tent, located on Main Street, during the festival. You can also save your armband and use it for $10 off at Elk River Get-A-Way for all your Kayak Rental needs.