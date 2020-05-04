CLASS OF 2020 – Win $1000

To the High School Class of 2020. Congratulations! You did it.

Maybe not the way you planned, but you will forever be the Class of 2020!

Yes you will miss out on a few things – but the best is yet to come!

And the WQBE Rabbit and Kanawha Valley Maintenance know what you want for graduation. That would be money!

So you need to add this name to your graduation announcement list.

The WQBE Rabbit.

One lucky 2020 High School Grad will win $1000!

Just sent your Graduation Announcement to:

WQBE Rabbit

817 Suncrest Place

Charleston, WV 25309

On Friday, June 5th, a random drawing will determine who wins $1000.00

If you don’t have graduation announcements, just print the one below and mail it.

Class of 2020 you have the power to change the world and $1000 would be a great way to start!

We are proud of you – CLASS OF 2020

