CLASS OF 2017 Brad Paisley Contest

SUPERSTAR BRAD PAISLEY HEADS BACK TO SCHOOL, ANNOUNCES “CLASS OF 2017 LAST TIME FOR EVERYTHING CONTEST”

On the heels of the recent #1 debut of his new studio album LOVE AND WAR in the U.S., Australia, Canada and U.K, superstar Brad Paisley is heading back to school.

Paisley announced today his “Class of 2017 ‘Last Time for Everything’ Contest” which will culminate with one fan winning a Brad Paisley performance for their graduation class. Now through May 25, 11:59 pm Eastern Time, fans may submit posts on either INSTAGRAM or TWITTER using the hashtag #BPGrad17Contest with their answers to the question: What “Last Time” are you going to miss most about school? Those interested in submitting posts may draw inspiration from the lyrics of “Last Time for Everything,” Paisley’s current hit at country radio. Multiple contest posts are allowed, and contest rules are available HERE.