Christmas Parades

EVERYBODY LOVES A PARADE!

Thursday – 11/30/23

CHAPMANVILLE – 7pm

Friday – 12/01/23

DUNBAR – 7pm

MONTGOMERY – 7pm

SATURDAY – 12/02/23

S. CHARLESTON – Noon

ST. ALBANS – 4pm

NITRO – 5pm

CLENDENIN – 6pm

MILTON – 6pm

The Charleston WV Lighted Boat Parade – Starts at the Patrick Street Bridge at 5:30 then up River to the Capital then turn around and return to Haddad

THURSDAY – 12/07/23

CHARLESTON – 7pm

SATURDAY – 12/09/23

HURRICANE – Noon

EAST BANK – 1pm

BELLE – 6pm

NELLIS – 6pm

CAMPBELL’S CREEK – 7pm

SATURDAY – 12/16/23

WINFIELD – 7pm

PINCH – 7pm