WIN CHRISTMAS CASH FROM A to Z OUTLET and 97.5 WQBE

Download our Christmas Cash Game Board below.

(right click and save as)

Listen for chances to call in and play

Correct callers will pick 2 numbers between 1 and 30

Each number has a Cash Amount. You find the 2 with the exact amount and win!

A TO Z OUTLET – Get more bang for your buck on name brand merchandise at 20-50% off retail at A TO Z Outlet

Merry Christmas from A to Z OUTLET and 97.5 WQBE